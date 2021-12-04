40 PA National Guard members are assisting at Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center

Guard members are serving clinical and nonclinical roles at the vaccination center, including as vaccinators, greeters and registrars, among others.

The Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition announced Monday it is partnering with the Pennsylvania National Guard to support staffing at the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center at the former Bon-Ton store at the Park City Mall.

There are approximately 40 Guard members working onsite starting this week, the Coalition said in a press release.

Guard members will serve in clinical and nonclinical roles at the vaccination center, including as vaccinators, greeters and registrars, among others, the Coalition said.

“We are so grateful to the Pennsylvania National Guard for offering their support and assistance as we continue our efforts to vaccinate our community members as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director for the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

“This partnership provides our vaccination center with a stable and reliable staffing resource and will ensure that we can continue to expand our capacity and increase the number of vaccinations we provide daily."