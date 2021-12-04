Wolf Administration announces all adults in Pa. are eligible to schedule vaccine appointments on April 13

“Please get vaccinated,” Sen. Art Haywood said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force has announced that all adults in Pennsylvania will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment effective April 13.

“We need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased,” Gov. Wolf said. “Therefore, just as President Biden has brought forward universal adult access to vaccines from May 1 to April 19, we are moving Pennsylvania’s timeline of universal adult access to April 13.”

The Department of Health said that there is ongoing appointment availability in the state even as Phase 1C begins today. Today's change will open up this availability to all, even those in Phase 2.

To date, more than 6 million vaccines have been administered in the state, and more than 2.4 million people are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania. The state is also ranked among the top 20 states for first-dose vaccinations.

“Please get vaccinated,” Sen. Art Haywood said.

Pennsylvanians can find providers on the COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Map here.