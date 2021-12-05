UPMC to host 4 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at locations across Central PA

Vaccines will be available to patients age 12 and up. Appointments must be made in advance; no walk-ins will be accommodated.

UPMC announced it will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals age 12 and up at four Central Pennsylvania locations over the next few weeks.

Pfizer vaccines will be available at UPMC Carlisle on Thursday, at the UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic campus on Friday, at the UPMC Outpatient Center in South Hanover on Wednesday, May 19, and at the UPMC Memorial campus on Wednesday, May 26, the healthcare system said.

All of the clinics will require appointments, UPMC said. No walk-ins will be accommodated.

Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who will also have to provide written consent, according to UPMC.

Community members 18 and older are encouraged to schedule an appointment by registering online at Vaccine.UPMC.com or by calling 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822). Those under age 18 who wish to schedule an appointment MUST use the phone line, UPMC said.

The phone line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hours for each clinic are:

Thursday, May 13

2 p.m to 7 p.m.

UPMC Carlisle, 361 Alexander Spring Road, Carlisle

Friday, May 14

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

UPMC Outpatient Services (Bloom Pavilion), Suite 100, UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Campus, 4310 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg

Wednesday, May 19

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

UPMC Outpatient Center, 2201 Brunswick Drive, Hanover

Wednesday, May 26

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.