Dickinson College will require students to get the Covid-19 vaccine before coming back to the campus

CARLISLE, Pa. — Belgin Koc spent her freshman year at Dickinson College going back and forth between online and in person classes.

"I think it was kind of like test run of college. I think it was obviously being online hasn’t been the best, but I think going for 7 weeks and then coming back home. I was able to kind of readjust and see what college was like and prepare me for next year," said Koc.

Now, because she’s fully vaccinated, she gets to head back to campus to have the full college experience.

Dickinson College will be requiring students living on and off campus to get the covid-19 vaccine in order to come back.

“It wasn’t completely a surprise, I was just curious about how they were going to go about it," said Koc.

College Officials say the health and safety of the community has been at the center of all decision making through the pandemic. And some students agree.

“It's just a necessary step for us to move forward in just getting back to normal. So, I'm totally for it, I think it'll also allow students to interact safely and just have that sigh of relief," said Koc.

But will other colleges and universities follow suit?

Here is the what each College and University said:

Elizabethtown College:

We have no new update since the last one we provided.

Lebanon Valley College:

We are still strongly encouraging vaccinations and have not yet decided whether to require them.

Gettysburg College:

We have not yet announced a decision.

Penn State University:

For now, Penn State is strongly encouraging everyone in our community – students, faculty and staff – to get vaccinated as soon as a dose is available. We are continuing to monitor developments and vaccine availability carefully and may alter our approach in the future if it is determined to be in the best interest of our community or called for by public policy. More information will be forthcoming from the University, and as we weigh the pandemic’s continuing impact on our communities and explore vaccine incentives.

Messiah University:

Messiah University is not planning to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for students or employees for the fall 2021 semester.

Shippensburg University:

The State System and therefore Shippensburg University does not have the legal authority to mandate the COVID vaccine for students and employees at this time.

Millersburg University:

We haven’t changed- still can’t require them.

York College:

York College strongly encourages its campus community to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but WILL NOT REQUIRE students returning to campus for the Fall 2021 semester to be vaccinated. Students will be required to present a negative COVID test within three days before their return to campus OR provide documented proof of vaccination.

Franklin and Marshall College:

The college expects to make a decision on the matter in the coming weeks.