State's COVID-19 vaccination interactive map no longer indicates which providers have received doses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from Jan. 20.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health's online COVID-19 vaccination map no longer shows information about which providers have received vaccine doses.

The interactive map had been showing that information since its launch on Jan. 11, but stopped doing so sometime over the weekend.

Prior to last weekend, the state map indicated providers that had received doses with green dots. Those who had not received doses were marked with red dots.

Now all vaccine providers on the map are marked with blue dots -- whether they've received doses or not.

The change could make it more difficult for those hoping to schedule vaccination appointments to narrow down nearby providers who have received doses of the vaccine.