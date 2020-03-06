LG Health to move COVID-19 testing to primary care, urgent care and lab locations

The Clipper Magazine Stadium testing site at 650 N. Prince St, Lancaster, will close at 5 p.m. on June 8, LG Health said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced Wednesday that it has begun expanding its COVID-19 testing to its extensive network of primary care, urgent care, and laboratory locations.

Beginning Tuesday, June 9, COVID-19 testing will be offered at the LG Health Downtown Pavilion at 540 N. Duke St., across the street from Lancaster General Hospital, the health system said. Testing will be available at this location on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and weekday evenings and weekends at Duke Street Urgent Care.

The hours for the drive-through testing site at the Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences remain unchanged.

“We created the community testing sites to temporarily meet testing needs during the local increase of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, LG Health Chief Clinical Officer. “LG Health is transitioning to a longer-term plan of using our 32 primary-care, seven urgent-care, and 15 lab locations for testing.”

Approximately 30 patients a day have been tested at the Clipper Magazine location for the past two weeks, LG Health said. The transition from the temporary tent to the LG Health Downtown Pavilion will allow the health system to continue COVID-19 testing in Lancaster.

“We are grateful for our LG Health teams and the partnership from the Lancaster Barnstormers and Clipper Magazine Stadium organization and staff,” said Ripchinski. “All of their support and operational expertise helped organize a complex effort in a very short amount of time.”

A provider order is required to receive a COVID-19 test, LG Health said. Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should continue to call their primary-care provider to determine if an appointment should be scheduled for further symptom assessment, or an order should be placed for a test.

Primary- and urgent-care staff have established safety processes to minimize the risk of exposure, LG Health said.

Individuals who do not have a health-care provider with LG Health should call one of the health system’s seven urgent care locations or schedule a Penn Medicine OnDemand video appointment.

LG Health said it has tested over 15,000 people since opening the community testing sites.