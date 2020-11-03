Lebanon VA Medical Center implements restricted visitation policy for all inpatient beds

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon VA Medical Center announced Wednesday that it is implementing a restricted visitation policy for all inpatient beds and is discontinuing all direct admissions to the Community Living Centers as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
These visitation restrictions apply to those visiting inpatients; this does not apply to those transporting veterans or accompanying them to their outpatient appointments, the hospital said in a press release.
Family members are encouraged and requested to contact the clinical treatment teams should they have any questions or concerns, according to the hospital.
The medical center continues to closely follow guidance from Veterans Health Administration and the Center for Disease Control relative to managing health care in light of COVID-19.
