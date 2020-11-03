Geisinger enacts masking recommendations and visitor restrictions at all hospitals and clinics as a coronavirus precaution

The recommendations are in place for all patients, visitors and primary caregivers who are exhibiting respiratory illness symptoms, Geisinger said.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Geisinger announced Wednesday that it is enacting masking recommendations and visitor restrictions for those with respiratory illness symptoms at all of its hospitals and clinics in a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

Visitors who are considered essential to be with a patient -- including a parent, spouse, or primary caregiver -- should also wear a mask for the duration of their visit if they're exhibiting respiratory illness symptoms, the healthcare system said in a press release.

Anyone else showing respiratory illness symptoms should not visit a Geisinger hospital or clinic until the symptoms subside, the announcement said.

Symptoms of respiratory illness include fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath, according to Geisinger. Patients who are exhibiting respiratory illness symptoms will be provided a mask for use through the duration of their visit to the hospital or clinic. Those patients do not need to cancel their appointments, Geisinger said.

Patients and visitors can find masks at or near the entrance ways of Geisinger’s hospitals and clinics.

Geisinger has established a hotline and webpage to help address any questions or concerns about COVID-19. Before visiting a doctor’s office, walk-in care clinic or emergency department, patients are advised to call their primary care doctor’s office or call Geisinger’s novel coronavirus hotline at 570-284-3657.