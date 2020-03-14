Grocery stores make changes in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

From hours changing to services being shutdown - some grocery stores are responding to the pandemic.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Giant Company

The Giant Company announced that starting today, Saturday, March 14 and until further notice all 24-hour store locations will close at midnight and reopen at 6:00 a.m. the next day.

The decision comes as part of the company's continued response to the coronavirus pandemic and will allow store team members additional time to sanitize and restock shelves as daily deliveries arrive.

Locations include Camp Hill, Enola, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Mechanicsburg, and Middletown.

Pharmacies located within 24-hour locations will continue to operate under normal hours.

For more information visit the GIANT website or call 1-888-814-4268.

SOURCE: The Giant Company

Weis Markets