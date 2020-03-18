COVID-19 crisis causing severe shortage of blood donations

As of March 18, 4,000 Red Cross blood drives had been cancelled across the country, leading to 100,000 fewer blood donations.

Cancellations of blood drives due to COVID-19 concerns have caused a severe blood shortage, according to the American Red Cross.

As of March 18, 4,000 Red Cross blood drives had been cancelled across the country, leading to 100,000 fewer blood donations.

The blood bank supply is already low this time of year because of cold and flu season; those feeling ill cannot donate blood.

“We come right out of holidays and we move right into cold and flu season,” said Red Cross spokesperson Lisa Landis. “ As cold and flu season is now winding down, we’re struggling through the coronavirus epidemic.”

Donations may be down, but need isn’t; the Red Cross is reporting a critical need for all blood types. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those who need transfusions.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of coronavirus at blood drives, the Red Cross put new measures in place to protect donors, including checking temperatures and spacing beds further apart. Out of an abundance of caution, those diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked not to donate for 28 days, as well as those who traveled in the past 28 days to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea.

“Donating blood is already a sterile and safe process, from start to finish,” Landis said. “But we’re going above and beyond a little bit, just to make sure that every precaution possible is in place, given the situation we’re all facing.”

To date, there is no evidence the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted through blood, and no cases of a respiratory virus transmitted through blood donation.

Because the COVID-19 virus doesn’t pose a risk in the bloodstream, the Red Cross is not testing donors or blood donations for the virus.

“Every donation will save up to three lives, so we’re depending on folks to come out and help the communities,” Landis said.

FOX43 is partnering with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive on Thursday, March 19. It will be held at the Wyndham Garden York from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To donate we encourage you to sign up for an appointment using this website.