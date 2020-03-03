x
FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on March 19

The blood drive will be held at the York JCC.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the American Red Cross at the York JCC from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.

Walk-ins are welcome or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for availability.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality, as our talent will be at the Blood Drive as well.