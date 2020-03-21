Cleona Borough police offer to deliver medications to ill and elderly

This temporary service will start to be offered on March 30, to residents of Cleona Borough or North Annville Township with serious illnesses or are 65 and older

Cleona Borough Police are helping elderly members of the community by offering to pick up prescriptions.

This temporary service will start to be offered on March 30, to residents of Cleona Borough or North Annville Township with serious illnesses or are 65 and older.

All prescription medication must be from from the Rite Aid store at 469 West Penn Ave in Cleona and has to be prepaid before an officer picks it up.

Anyone who needs assistance will:

Contact the Cleona Borough Police Department at 717-274-2510 to arrange for an Officer to pick up your medication. You will be required to provide your name, date of birth, address and phone number. This must be done before 1 p.m. each day Monday – Friday.

You will than contact the Cleona Rite Aid Store at 717-228-2289 and advise the pharmacy that a Cleona Police Officer will be picking up your medication. Medications will be picked up at 2 p.m. each day Monday - Friday.

A uniformed Cleona Police Officer will drop off your medication to the address and verify the name and date of birth of the patient. Drop off times will vary but will likely occur between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. You must be home to receive your medication. Officers will not leave medications at the door on anywhere else on the property.

The restrictions to the temporary service are:

• You must reside in the Cleona Borough or North Annville Township

• Only Medications from the Cleona Rite Aid store will be picked up & delivered

• Medications must be prepaid or payment arrangements made before pickup

• The Police Department will make 1 daily pickup and delivery Mon-Fri

• Deliveries will not be made to nursing homes residents

• This is a temporary service being offered to our residents