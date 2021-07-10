The mask debate for schools in Pa continues as parents bring their thoughts to the state's court

The Central York and Spring Grove Area School Districts have filed an amicus brief to share thoughts on the current statewide mask mandate.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's been exactly one month since the Wolf Administrations' statewide mask mandate on schools was implemented.

Governor Tom Wolf said the delta variant forced his hand, prompting Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam to issue the requirement on kids grades K through 12.

Many parents and guardians have opposed the mandate and have taken measures such as taking their students out of in-person learning and enrolling them into Cyberlearning.

Now, parents within two York County school districts, along with other entities, are taking another step in the fight.

Central York and Spring Grove Area School Districts filed an amicus brief Tuesday allowing people and even businesses to voice their insights and thoughts to the court case: Corman et al v. Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The court case involves various plaintiffs including parents, private schools, and school districts. The basis of the case is to challenge the state's acting secretary of health's decision on implementing the masking protocol; alleging Beam did not have the authority.

The deadline for filing the brief is Oct. 7 and FOX43 reached out to Central York School District for information on the cost and update for the document.

Nicole Montgomery, director of communications and marketing for the district responded with the following statement:

"Central York School District filed a joint Amicus Brief with Spring Grove Area School District yesterday afternoon. The cost of filing this brief is estimated to not exceed $4,000 and will be shared equally among the Districts. In filing this brief, it is important to note that this brief does not indicate support of either party’s stance in this case. It simply shares the perspective of Central York School District as it relates to our locally-developed Health and Safety Plan. At this time, the Court is anticipated to hold oral arguments on October 20, 2021."

Those who provide opinions to the amicus brief document are not recognized as either a plaintiff or defendant.

The means is simply for shared perspective.