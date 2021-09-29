Officials, parents discuss proposed bill that would allow parents to decide if their kids should wear a mask to school

The Pennsylvania State Education Association says this legislation would put the safety of students in jeopardy, and put in-person learning at risk, too.

YORK, Pa. — GOP leaders in Pennsylvania made the first move towards a promise they made following Governor Wolf’s mask mandate for schools.

The Pennsylvania Senate Education committee passed a bill that would allow parents decide whether they want their kids to wear masks to school.

“A lot of us are hearing from parents who have varying concerns about their kids having to wear masks at school. And I think probably the overwhelming majority of them feel like it should be a parent's decision. Not the state’s decision nor the department of health’s decision," said Republican State Senator Mike Regan.

The legislation would also apply to masking orders from school boards. It would prohibit schools from keeping unmasked students separate from other students or exclude them from school activities.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association says this legislation would put the safety of students in jeopardy, and put in-person learning at risk, too.

“Our hope is that lawmakers will take a step back, look at the science, listen to what parents and teachers are telling them and really do the right thing for the safety of students and staff," said Chris Lilienthal from the Pennsylvania State Education Association.

And one mother of three agrees.

“I feel like it’s kind of selfish to jeopardize somebody else’s health because you just feel like it’s your freedom to not wear something. When it’s really not hurting anybody to wear it," said mother of three Candice Marie.

The bill passed the State Senate Education Committee along party lines. It now goes to the senate and the house, where it would have to pass before going to Governor Wolf’s desk.