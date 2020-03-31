Academic departments at Millersville University team up to collect, donate healthcare supplies to fight COVID-19

The items, including surgical gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer, will be given to local emergency response agencies and possible PEMA, the university said

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Several academic departments at Millersville University teamed up to collect and donate healthcare supplies like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other materials to donate to local emergency response agencies feeling the strain due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the school said Tuesday.

The items will be given to local emergency services and possibly the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the university said in a press release.

“The number of donations has been impressive, and we expect there to be more,” says Pat Weidinger, director of Safety & Environmental Health at Millersville. “This is another way our campus community is banding together during this difficult time.”

Donations include boxes of vinyl gloves, N-95 face masks, hand sanitizer, exam gowns, throat swabs, face shields, half-face respirators and more. Weidinger says there is also the possibility that ventilators could be donated.

The items were collected from Millersville University's nursing studies department, the psychology department's rat lab, the art & design department's sculpture studio, the Occupational Safety & Environmental Health department, and the biology stock room in the College of Science & Technology, the university said.