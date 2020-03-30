Thousands of medical supplies donated to EMS crews in donation drive across Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A donation drive organized by a group of local dentists will soon supply EMS crews across Cumberland County with hundreds of medical supplies.
The drive that happened outside Alfano Oral Surgery on Millennium Way in Hampden Township Monday from 10 a.m. to noon collected:
- 534 Rolls of toilet paper
- 33,000 gloves
- 2400 Surgical masks
- 24 IV kits
- 42 Bottles or disinfectant
- 45 canister of disinfectant wipes
- 30 bags of saline
- 10,000 paper towels
- 50 isolation gowns
- 200 bottle of hand sanitizers
- 30 n95 masks
More than a dozen dental offices, businesses, and community members dropped off supplies to aid first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
“We arrived here at 8 in the morning and already found some things sitting on our doorstep,” said Dr. Michael Verber, CEO & President of Verber Dental Group.
RELATED: Dentists work to help their own patients while also helping doctors on the front lines of COVID-19
RELATED: Donations of respirator masks and other medical supplies needed at American hospitals coming from unlikely sources
Jenny’s Salon in Mechanicsburg made their own hand sanitizer and donated boxes. A 12-year-old also made 3-D masks and provided the Alfano Oral Surgery with instructions on how to create more of them.
“We’re really trying to practice social distancing. People can get out of their cars and drop stuff off at a table,” said Dr. Verber. “We have a bin where people can just throw it out of their car in there.”
Right now, dentists across the state are only providing care to emergency patients But, they are donating supplies to the drive as just last week the state loosened restrictions on dental offices. Previously, state guidelines told dentists to see emergency patients in a zero-pressurized room. But, with that requirement now gone, more dentists can provide services to patients in emergency situations.
When asked if dentists will need the same supplies they’re donating right now, Dr. Katelyn Hanner said, “I’m sure we will. But, there are going to be more people who need it right now than we will right now.” She added, “this is our community and this is what we do. And, a lot of times when things are difficult we just have to step up and be the leaders.”