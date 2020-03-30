Thousands of medical supplies donated to EMS crews in donation drive across Cumberland County

A group of local dentists teamed up to organize the donation drive to help first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A donation drive organized by a group of local dentists will soon supply EMS crews across Cumberland County with hundreds of medical supplies.

The drive that happened outside Alfano Oral Surgery on Millennium Way in Hampden Township Monday from 10 a.m. to noon collected:

534 Rolls of toilet paper

33,000 gloves

2400 Surgical masks

24 IV kits

42 Bottles or disinfectant

45 canister of disinfectant wipes

30 bags of saline

10,000 paper towels

50 isolation gowns

200 bottle of hand sanitizers

30 n95 masks

More than a dozen dental offices, businesses, and community members dropped off supplies to aid first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We arrived here at 8 in the morning and already found some things sitting on our doorstep,” said Dr. Michael Verber, CEO & President of Verber Dental Group.

Jenny’s Salon in Mechanicsburg made their own hand sanitizer and donated boxes. A 12-year-old also made 3-D masks and provided the Alfano Oral Surgery with instructions on how to create more of them.

“We’re really trying to practice social distancing. People can get out of their cars and drop stuff off at a table,” said Dr. Verber. “We have a bin where people can just throw it out of their car in there.”

Right now, dentists across the state are only providing care to emergency patients But, they are donating supplies to the drive as just last week the state loosened restrictions on dental offices. Previously, state guidelines told dentists to see emergency patients in a zero-pressurized room. But, with that requirement now gone, more dentists can provide services to patients in emergency situations.