Avian flu virus found at two more commercial farms in Lancaster County, USDA says

A total of 2,007,100 birds were affected at the properties, according to the USDA. It's the third Lancaster County farm to be affected by an outbreak in a week.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from April 19.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that two more commercial farming properties in Lancaster County have been hit by cases of Avian influenza in their poultry flocks.

The USDA did not share the exact location of the affected farms, but said both properties had commercial layers.

A total of 2,007,100 birds were affected at the properties -- 1,127,700 at one, and 879,400 at the other, according to the USDA.

It's the third Lancaster County farm to be affected by the outbreak, the USDA said. Last week, a total of 1,443,000 birds were euthanized at a Kreider Farms property in East Donegal Township.

All commercial farms within a 10-kilometer radius of the affected flock were also quarantined.

The humane euthanization of affected poultry is necessary to help stop the spread of the virus, the USDA said.

This is the first avian flu outbreak in Lancaster County in more than 35 years.

While officials say there's no risk to the public, and that poultry and eggs are safe to eat if properly cooked, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds.

The avian influenza virus has been found in domesticated or backyard flocks in 29 states across the nation since December, according to the USDA.