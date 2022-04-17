First commercial poultry 'Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu' case detected in Pennsylvania in nearly 40 years

The positive samples were taken from a flock in East Donegal Township. The farm and all commercial poultry facilities within 10 kilometers are quarantined.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Avian flu has made it's way to Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Lancaster County.

The case was found in a flock of commercial layer chickens on a Lancaster County poultry farm.

While officials say there's no risk to the public, and that poultry and eggs are safe to eat if properly cooked, HPAI is highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds.

The positive samples were taken from a flock in East Donegal Township and the Department of Agriculture has quarantined the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock.

This is the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Pennsylvania in commercial poultry since an outbreak in 1983.

As of April 15, 2022, infected birds in commercial and backyard poultry flocks had been confirmed in 27 states including most states surrounding Pennsylvania.