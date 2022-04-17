x
First commercial poultry 'Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu' case detected in Pennsylvania in nearly 40 years

The positive samples were taken from a flock in East Donegal Township. The farm and all commercial poultry facilities within 10 kilometers are quarantined.
FILE - A flock of young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015. Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9, 2022, of the virus infecting a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Avian flu has made it's way to Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Lancaster County.

The case was found in a flock of commercial layer chickens on a Lancaster County poultry farm.

While officials say there's no risk to the public, and that poultry and eggs are safe to eat if properly cooked, HPAI is highly infectious and can be fatal to domestic birds.

The positive samples were taken from a flock in East Donegal Township and the Department of Agriculture has quarantined the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock.

This is the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Pennsylvania in commercial poultry since an outbreak in 1983.

 As of April 15, 2022, infected birds in commercial and backyard poultry flocks had been confirmed in 27 states including most states surrounding Pennsylvania.

For more information on confirmed infections, click here.

