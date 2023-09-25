New study ranks Penn State as top public university in Pennsylvania

Penn, Carneige-Mellon, and Lehigh -- all private schools -- rank ahead of Penn State, while Pitt rounds out the top 5. West Chester is the top-ranked PSSHE school.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University is the state's top-ranked public institution, according to a recent report issued by U.S. News & World Report.

There are three private schools ranked ahead of Penn State on the U.S. News list -- Penn, Carneige-Mellon, and Lehigh are the top three overall -- while the University of Pittsburgh rounds out the Keystone State's top five.

The rest of Pennsylvania's top ten includes Villanova, Temple, Drexel, Thomas Jefferson, and Duquesne. Temple is the only other public institution in the top ten.

Penn State ranks No. 60 among National Universities in the U.S. News report, which factors in 20 different criteria, including tuition, enrollment size, and test scores.

"More than 100 four-year, degree-granting institutions for which U.S. News has information are located throughout Pennsylvania, including a mix of large research universities, midsize colleges, small liberal arts schools and several specialty schools," U.S. News said in a summary of its report.

West Chester University is the highest-ranking member of the 14 schools that make up the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, checking in at No. 14 on the list.

Central Pennsylvania's two PSSHE member schools, Shippensburg and Millersville, do not rank among the U.S. News & World Report's national rankings, but both are listed among Regional Universities North rankings. Ship ranks No. 104, while Millersville is No. 116.