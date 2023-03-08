Taylor Swift reigns as best-known celebrity from the Keystone State

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from Aug. 3.
When you think of celebrities from Pennsylvania, who jumps to top of mind?
If you thought of Taylor Swift, who is currently on a record-breaking world tour but was born and raised right here in West Reading, Pennsylvania, you'd be far from alone.
A PennStakes.com analysis found that the superstar netted nearly 3 million more searches than her fellow celebrities from the Keystone State over a year-long period, from last August to this year.
Swift was searched 5.3 million times during that window. Her closest competition—actor Miles Teller, from Downingtown—only reached 2.4 million.
Here's how the rankings shake out:
- Taylor Swift, singer-songwriter, West Reading: 5.3 million
- Miles Teller, actor, Downingtown: 2.4 million
- Will Smith, actor, Philadelphia: 1.7 million
- Kevin Hart, comedian-actor, Philadelphia: 1.4 million
- Bradley Cooper, actor, Abington Township: 1.2 million
- Christina Aguilera, singer-songwriter, Pittsburgh: 1 million
- Pink, singer-songwriter, Doylestown: 703,000
- Sabrina Carpenter, singer-songwriter, Quakertown: 664,000
- Amanda Seyfried, actress, Allentown: 627,000
- Michael Keaton, actor, Kennedy Township: 626,000
PennStakes says some honorable mentions who didn't make the top 10 include actor Richard Gere, actress Sharon Stone, actor Kevin Bacon, actor Jeff Goldblum, singer-songwriter Lil Uzi Vert and comedian Tina Fey.
To make this list, the celebrities had to be living actors/actresses, singer/songwriters, TV personalities, comedians, dancers or social media influencers who resided in Pennsylvania in their formative childhood and teenage years for more than five years.
Swift doesn't plan to give up her No. 1 spot anytime soon—the pop icon recently announced that a concert film chronicling her record-breaking "Eras Tour" will hit the silver screen on Oct. 13.