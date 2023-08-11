Elizabethtown College will welcome its largest incoming class since 2009 this fall

Enrollment is up more than 13% over the previous year with a total of 580 new students being welcomed to campus this semester, the college said in a press release.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Elizabethtown College announced it will welcome the largest incoming class in 14 years when the fall semester begins later this month.

It is the fourth consecutive year of enrollment growth at the Lancaster County college, officials said.

Enrollment is up more than 13% over the previous year with a total of 580 new students being welcomed to campus this semester, the college said in a press release. A total of 546 first-year students make up the Class of 2027 and will be joined by 34 new transfer students to make up the incoming class.

“We are excited for our newest students to begin their journey as Blue Jays and for them to experience our student-centered culture and vibrant campus,” Elizabethtown College President Betty Rider said. “Elizabethtown College offers students a relevant education in a supportive environment that promotes lifelong success. Our outstanding and continued enrollment momentum demonstrates our exceptional student experience and graduate outcomes.”

Elizabethtown College said it has launched numerous sought-after professional programs within the last two years that include Healthcare Administration, Medical Humanities, Physician Assistant Studies, and Asian Studies.

These offerings add to already high-demand majors such as Occupational Therapy, Engineering, Biology, Business, Education, Humanities, Psychology, and Political Science.

A snapshot of the incoming class profile is as follows:

Average GPA is 3.685

112 underrepresented students (representing a 20% increase from the previous class)

7 Stamps Scholars (The Stamps Scholarship program recognizes and rewards exceptional students who exemplify leadership, perseverance, scholarship, service, overcoming obstacles, and innovation.)

67 Momentum students (The Momentum program prepares first-generation college students for Etown, assisting them in an effort to get the most from their education and become an integral part of the campus community.)

119 students accepted into the Honors Program at Elizabethtown College

17 states represented, including 71% from Pennsylvania

10 foreign countries represented, including Brazil, Ethiopia, Greece, and Mongolia