Famed deep-sea explorer Dr. Robert Ballard to speak at Elizabethtown College on February 16

Ballard's most-notable discovery was the sunken remains of the RMS Titanic in 1985. He is an explorer-in-residence at National Geographic.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Legendary deep-sea explorer Dr. Robert Ballard, whose most-famous accomplishment was the discovery of the wreck of the RMS Titanic in 1985, will make a speaking appearance at Elizabethtown College on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Ballard's engagement is part of the college's President's Lecture Series. He will speak at the Leffler Chapel and Performing Center from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

"Among the most accomplished and well known of the world’s deep-sea explorers, Dr. Robert Ballard is best known for his historic discoveries of hydrothermal vents, the sunken RMS Titanic, the German battleship Bismarck, and numerous other contemporary and ancient shipwrecks around the world," the college said. "During his long career he has conducted more than 150 deep-sea expeditions using the latest in exploration technology."

Ballard discovered the Titanic in 1985 while conducting a secret Cold War-era mission for the U.S. Navy, which asked him to locate the wreckage of a pair of submarines that sank in the North Atlantic in the 1960s. Once he had discovered and investigated those wrecks, Ballard was permitted to use the mission's remaining time and resources to look for the Titanic.

The wreckage of the famous ocean liner was located on Sept. 1, 1985.

Ballard's other notable discoveries include the wreckage of the Bismarck in 1989, the wreck of the RMS Lusitania in 1993, the remains of the USS Yorktown (which was lost in the Battle of Midway) in 1998, and the discovery of the sunken PT-109 in 2002.