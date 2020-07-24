Harrisburg man indicted for leaving halfway house following prison term for drug, weapons charges

Terrell Ike Luster, 31, allegedly left the Capital Pavilion Residential Reentry Center and did not return on July 7. He was arrested Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 31-year-old Harrisburg man was indicted on charges of escape by a federal grand jury on Wednesday and taken into custody Thursday, U.S. attorney David J. Freed said.

Terrell Ike Luster is accused of failing to return to the Capital Pavilion Residential Reentry Center on July 7.

Luster was residing there after a conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of federal drug offenses, and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, Freed said.