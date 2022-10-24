York County auto shop ordered to pay $106,000 in restitution to customers

The owner of Progress Auto Salvage Inc., located at 964 Rossville Road in Lewisberry, was charged with violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday a verdict against a York County junkyard and auto repair shop.

The owner of Progress Auto Salvage Inc., located at 964 Rossville Road in Lewisberry, was charged with violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws.

Owner and operator Emeka K. Oguejiofor, along with his business, accepted deposits and advance payments for consumers and failed to do the agreed-upon work, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

"This junkyard and its owner scammed people out of their hard-earned money by offering rubbish agreements and never delivering the work," said AG Shapiro.

"This verdict should stand as a warning for all potential bad actors, rip off Pennsylvanians and you'll have to face off with my office in court," he continued.

Monday's verdict awards $106,044 in restitution for eight customers and permanently prohibits Progress Auto Salvage and Oguejiofor from holding a junkyard and automotive dismantler and recycle license.

The trial was held from Oct. 11-14. Eight customers testified against Oguejiofor and his business, according to a statement by Shapiro's office.

Once customer testified that they purchased vehicles from Progress Auto Salvage and had arranged for the company to ship the cars abroad. Progress Auto Salvage and Oguejiofor reportedly took $92,000 of the customer's money and failed to obtain the paid-for vehicles.

Another customer in York County testified that he purchased a frame for his truck and agreed to have Progress Auto Salvage install the part in February of 2019.