Cumberland County officials hold town hall on fentanyl overdoses

County officials say a majority of overdose cases are fueled by fentanyl.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Lower Allen Township residents gathered for a townhall discussing the rising fentanyl overdoses, on Wednesday. A panel consisting of law enforcement, EMS, and addiction experts gave a grim picture on overdoses in Cumberland County.

“This year we’ve had 32 overdose deaths, last year it was at 46," said Charley Hall, the Cumberland County Coroner.

“We’ve seen them go up since the pandemic, and mental health and other factors are weighing in," said Captain Tony Deaven with Lower Allen Township EMS.

Officials say that fentanyl is fueling a majority of overdose cases in Cumberland County. The issue hits home for Erika Shambaugh, who lost her two sons, Austin and Josh, to overdose back in 2020 and 2021

“At first, I thought fentanyl was something that was prescribed by a doctor before Austin died," said Shambaugh.

The panel fielded questions from residents for over an hour and addressed concerns about treatments for addiction. Shambaugh says it’s important for people to have access to treatment programs and medications in order to fight addiction, including Narcan to reverse overdoses.

“Narcan is the reason many people are still breathing," said Shambaugh. "And as long as they’re still breathing, there is hope that they can get better.”

The panel also highlighted the importance of tackling the stigma of addiction, as well as tackle other societal problems that fuel addiction.