Sunbury woman accused of attacking 3 State Police troopers in Dauphin County

Tanita Hart, 30, was found in a vehicle that had pulled off the road and appeared to be drunk, police say. She allegedly resisted arrest and threatened the troopers.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police have charged a 30-year-old Northumberland County woman with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and related offenses after she allegedly attacked three State Police troopers in Dauphin County last week.

Tanita Hart, of Sunbury, is also charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and harassment in the incident, which occurred Oct. 25 at Benvenue Road/Route 22 West in Reed Township, according to police.

Police say they encountered Hart when they were investigating a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe that was pulled off the road. They found Hart, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, police say.

When police attempted to take her into custody, she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted two troopers, according to police. She also allegedly tried to kick out the windows of a State Police vehicle, police say.

When a third trooper attempted to assist, Hart allegedly attacked the trooper and threatened to assault and kill him, police say.