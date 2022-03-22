Organization warns public about scammers claiming to raise money for State Police troopers killed on I-95 Monday

The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and it does not use telephone solicitation for fundraising.

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association on Tuesday warned Pennsylvanians to be wary of organizations pretending to raise money to benefit the families of the two State Police troopers who were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Monday.

Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were among the three people who died in the incident, which happened around 1:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the Broad Street exit.

“It’s disgusting to even have to issue this statement, but our members and others are reporting to us that they’re receiving phone calls from people alleging to represent law enforcement organizations that are raising money to benefit the families of our fallen brothers,” said PSTA President David Kennedy. “The public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers.

"The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising.”

In 2007, the PSTA formed the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation to help troopers and their families in their time of need. This non-profit, tax-deductible 501(C)3, foundation provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty, among other services.