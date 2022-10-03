Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl

Tyrell Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Ethan Mooney last week in the city, police said.

YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York.

Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Mooney was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to several gunshot wounds to the torso, police said in a criminal complaint affidavit.

Investigators found five spent 9mm shell casings at the scene.

A witness at the scene said they were with Christian shortly before the shooting, but had left the scene to visit another friend. When they returned shortly after the shooting occurred, they were told a man known to them as "Big Diablo" had shot Mooney after Mooney had "disrespected (Big Diablo's) girl," according to the complaint.

The witness picked Christian out of a photo lineup and identified him as "Big Diablo," police claim. The witness identified a person they knew was with Christian at the time of the shooting and told police Christian drives a gray Jeep.

Police obtained surveillance footage from the scene that showed a silver Jeep Wrangler at the scene shortly before the shooting. The driver of the Wrangler is seen getting out, and gunshots are heard off-camera, police claim. After the shooting, the second witness is seen getting into a silver sedan and driving off.

Police located the second witness, who admitted to purchasing crack cocaine from "Big Diablo," who they later identified as Christian. The witness admitted to seeing Christian driving the silver Wrangler and parked their sedan in front of him to talk, police said.

Christian allegedly told the witness to "hold up" before approaching Mooney and firing several shots at him. The witness said they ran after hearing the first shots and fled in their sedan, according to police.