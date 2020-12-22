Two charged in connection to September fatal shooting

Mason Quailes and Shnasia Peterson are wanted in connection to the September shooting death of Ismail Lewis

STEELTON, Pa. — Two people are charged in connection to the September 2 shooting death of Ismail Lewis.

Mason Quailes, 20, Harrisburg and Shnasia Peterson, 20, Steelton, are facing charges of first degree murder, second degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the September shooting death of Ismail Lewis.

Quailes is in jail on unrelated charges, and Peterson is believed to have fled the area.