State Supreme Court denies another appeal from Jerry Sandusky

The Pennsylania Supreme Court has denied another appeal made by disgraced former Penn State assistant football coach and convicted child abuser Jerry Sandusky, according to court documents.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse involving 10 boys through his youth charity, The Second Mile. He was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison.

This isn't the first time Sandusky appealed his sentence. In 2019, he had an appeal denied and he was resentenced to the same prison term.

“Today with Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing, justice was again achieved for his victims and they can close this chapter knowing that this predator will remain behind bars for the rest of his life," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at the time. "My office is dedicated to protecting children in Pennsylvania and holding those who hurt them accountable—no matter how powerful or connected.”

He was also previously denied an appeal in May 2021, according to court documents.