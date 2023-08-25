State Police searching for suspected Appalachian Trail arsonist

State Police in Perry County are searching for a suspect accused of setting fires along the Appalachian Trail and assaulting a ranger.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Perry County are searching for a suspect accused of setting fires along the Appalachian Trail and assaulting a ranger.

Troopers say they responded to Little Buffalo Road in Juniata Township around 6:30 p.m. yesterday to assist the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with apprehending someone who was setting fires along the famous hiking trail.

The suspect was identified as David Browne, who officials reported as missing yesterday.

Officers say he assaulted a ranger before fleeing, and authorities have not been able to locate him. The search was temporarily called off due to safety concerns for first responders, according to State Police.

Officials do not believe Browne is a danger to the public.

He is described as approximately 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray shirt.