Police searching for suspect accused of 'severely beating' puppy

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man accused of "severely beating" a puppy yesterday.

Officers say a 911 caller reported someone "beating a dog to death" to the rear of the 400 block of South Pershing Avenue around 9 p.m. on Aug. 23.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they found a bleeding, seriously injured and unconscious puppy, but the suspect was gone. Officers took the dog, believed to be a 6- to 8-month-old German Shepard or German Shepard mix, to receive emergency veterinary care.

The suspect is described as a tall man wearing a red shirt. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online or by contacting the YCPD through any of the following methods: