Lancaster County car dealership accused of violating consumer protection laws

SourceOne Auto LLC, located in Manheim, has been shut down by PennDOT until it is determined to be in compliance with the laws it violated, State Police said.

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Lancaster County car dealership has been cited for five violations of consumer protection laws by State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Vehicle Fraud Investigations Unit, State Police said Tuesday.

SourceOne Auto LLC, located on the 300 block of S. Main St. in Manheim, was found to be in violation of three Board of Vehicles laws and two Vehicle Code rules, State Police said in a press release.

According to State Police, an investigation of the dealership determined:

The dealer lot is not surfaced and graded properly to provide an area to display vehicles

The dealer his not divided from adjacent properties

The dealer is performing vehicle sales in Philadelphia instead of Manheim

The dealer is not properly disclosing odometers

37 dealer plates are missing, lost, or otherwise unaccounted for

Salespersons were illegally using a dealership stamp in lieu of a notarization stamp

Bill of sale does not conform to the Consumer Protection Act

Salespersons are accepting identification not authorized by PennDOT

Dealership is not utilizing federally mandated warrant buyer's guides