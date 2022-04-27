Police seek help in identifying suspects in vehicle thefts at Mechanicsburg dealership

On April 23, the suspects allegedly stole a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup and a 2021 GMC Sierra Denali from Lawrence Chevrolet in Silver Spring Township.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating the theft of two vehicles from a dealership in Silver Spring Township earlier this month.

The alleged thefts occurred at 9:45 p.m. on April 23 at Lawrence Chevrolet on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, according to Silver Spring Township Police.

Police say they were called to the scene when an alarm at the dealership's used car building went off.

Officers responded and found no evidence of anything missing or stolen, but a short time later the dealership discovered 31 sets of car keys were missing.

Police later determined the alarm was triggered when a suspect climbed through a window at the building and fled through an exit door.

Two hours later, police say, two suspects returned to the dealership lot and stole a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2021 GMC Sierra Denali.

The suspects are described as two men who were wearing ski masks and gloves.

Video surveillance shows the suspects were placing an unknown state license plate on the vehicles and leaving the dealership.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.