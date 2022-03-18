Public safety director for Middletown borough charged with DUI in Derry Township

William Baldwin, 51, was charged after the investigation of a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on West Chocolate Avenue, police say.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The public safety director of a Dauphin County borough has been charged with DUI and other offenses relating to a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night, according to Derry Township Police.

In addition to a charge of DUI: General Impairment, William M. Baldwin, 51, of Hummelstown, is also charged with DUI: High Rate of Alcohol and Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, police say.

Baldwin has served as safety director for the borough of Middletown since 2018.

Police say the crash occurred around 9:48 p.m. on March 16 on West Chocolate Avenue (Route 442) at the intersection with Hockersville Road. Responding officers found a vehicle that had gone off the north side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Baldwin, the vehicle's only occupant, was still on the scene and uninjured when police arrived.

An investigation determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol, police say.