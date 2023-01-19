Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing nearly $7,000 worth of Apple products

The West Lampeter Township Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing $6,757 worth of Apple products from two stores.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The West Lampeter Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused of stealing Apple products from two different stores.

The pictured suspects allegedly cut the cords on three iPhones 13s, four iPhone 14s and two iPads that were on display at the T-Mobile and AT&T stores located in the 2000 block of Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township.

Police say the thefts occurred less than 20 minutes apart on Jan. 3. The suspects allegedly robbed the T-Mobile store at 6:18 p.m. and had moved on to the AT&T store by 6:30 p.m.

The total value of the stolen merchandise is $6,757, according to police.

Officers say the men fled in a gray Jeep Renegade.