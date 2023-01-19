Harrisburg man sentenced to prison for conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg area

Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, age 34, of Harrisburg, was part of a conspiracy that brought kilogram-size quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico into the Harrisburg area.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, helped to bring kilogram-size quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico into the Harrisburg area.

He was sentenced to 139 months in prison for drug trafficking and was sentenced separately to 78 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon. The sentences are to run concurrently.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine. Prosecutors say Ortiz-Torres was involved in several transactions involving multiple ounces of cocaine and was also overheard in conversations discussing procuring and storing firearms.

The Harrisburg Police Department arrested Ortiz-Torres on Feb. 8, 2019, after a traffic stop where they found him to be in possession of a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun that had been modified to fire on fully automatic. He is prohibited from owning a gun due to a previous felony conviction.