Pedestrian struck by car in Dauphin County dies from injuries

Police say that 53-year-old George Slack Jr. was transported from the scene, though he later died due to his injuries.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man who was struck by a car Monday evening in Dauphin County, has died due to his injuries.

According to officials, around 6:17 p.m. on Dec. 20, Lower Paxton Township Police responded to the 5500 block of Allentown Boulevard after they received reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The pedestrian, who officials say was 53-year-old George Slack Jr., was transported from the scene, though he later died due to injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the incident and is fully cooperating with the investigation, authorities confirm.