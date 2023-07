​Timothy Boatman, 39, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home on July 14.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a Mechanicsburg man on Friday for child pornography charges.

Timothy Boatman, 39, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home on July 14.

Police say this arrest is the result of a recent investigation with the help of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force into the possession of child pornography.