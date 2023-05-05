York County police searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing pet cat

According to police, on April 30, Kahliek Woods broke into the home of an ex-girlfriend and stole her pet calico cat Yuuki.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The West York Borough Police Department (WYBPD) is searching for Kahliek Woods, 20, for burglary and theft charges.

WYBPD and The York County Sheriff's Office are attempting to serve an active Protection from Abuse Order against Woods.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Woods has allegedly attempted to harass and threaten his ex-girlfriend and reportedly told people that he is going to hurt or kill the cat. In one case, Woods allegedly wrote a taunting message that he had killed Yuuki.

Police said Woods could face additional charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

Authorities believe Woods could be in the East York area. Woods has been evading law enforcement since learning a PFA was issued against him.

WYBPD said officers are looking for Woods and hope to bring Yukki home safely.