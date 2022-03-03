Police investigating after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

Police are investigating whether the gunshot wound is connected to reports of shots fired from earlier in the day.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are conducting an investigation after a person walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to York County officials.

Officials say hospital security called York County's emergency dispatch center at 3:44 p.m. on March 3 to report the wounds. The hospital's emergency department was also put on lockdown, which is standard procedure when receiving a person with a gunshot wound.

Around 3 p.m., York County dispatch also received reports of shots fired near Wallace and Sherman Streets. However, it is not currently known if the two events are related. Police are investigating both incidents.