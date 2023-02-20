Police: Ephrata man possessed over 300 images of child pornography

Adrian Brennan, 22, of Ephrata, was allegedly in possession of 386 images of child pornography.

EPHRATA, Pa. — The Ephrata Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of possessing hundreds of pieces of child pornography.

Adrian Brennan, 22, of Ephrata, was allegedly in possession of 386 illicit images of children.

Authorities served a search warrant on his Gross Street home on Feb. 2 and allegedly found three cellphones and a laptop which contained the inappropriate photos.