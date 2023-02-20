x
Crime

Police: Ephrata man possessed over 300 images of child pornography

Adrian Brennan, 22, of Ephrata, was allegedly in possession of 386 images of child pornography.
Credit: Ephrata Police Department
Adrian Brennan, 22, of Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. — The Ephrata Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of possessing hundreds of pieces of child pornography.

Adrian Brennan, 22, of Ephrata, was allegedly in possession of 386 illicit images of children.

Authorities served a search warrant on his Gross Street home on Feb. 2 and allegedly found three cellphones and a laptop which contained the inappropriate photos.

Brennan was charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography and four felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility on Feb. 15. He was released on $30,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.

