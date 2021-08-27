Police arrest three men for vehicle vandalism across three different counties

Middletown Borough Police Department arrested three men for vandalizing at least 30 vehicles, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three men were arrested by Middletown Borough Police for a vandalism spree that resulted in the damage of at least 30 vehicles.

On Aug. 26 at 1 a.m., police were notified of a red vehicle driving down North Pine Street breaking multiple car windows with a baseball bat.

Authorities were able to apprehend the men shortly after, but damage to at least 30 vehicles spanning throughout three counties and multiple jurisdictions was already done, costing victims thousands of dollars.

Dauphin and Lebanon were just two of the three counties that were vandalized on Thursday.

Anthony Smith of Hampton, Virginia was one of the three men taken into custody on Aug. 26. He was arraigned and unable to post bail in the amount of $75,000.

Travis Burns of Hampton, Virginia was also arrested as one of the suspects in the vandalism spree. He was arraigned and unable to post bail in the amount of $50,000.

Joseph Taylor of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania was also arrested, arraigned, and unable to post bail in the amount of $50,000, according to court records.