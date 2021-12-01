State Police seized more than $15 million worth of illicit drugs during the 4th quarter of 2020, statistics show

Troopers seized a total of more than $45 million worth of drugs in 2020, up from $43 million seized in 2019.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police troopers confiscated more than $15 million worth of illicit drugs in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to numbers released by the agency Tuesday.

The drugs seized included cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and other illicit substances. A total of $15,272,119 worth of drugs was seized, police said.

In total, troopers seized more than $45 million worth of illegal drugs in 2020, including over 300 pounds of cocaine and more than 228 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, according to State Police statistics.

In 2019, troopers confiscated over $43 million in prohibited drugs from the highways and communities of the commonwealth, including over 425 pounds of cocaine and nearly 300 pounds of heroin and fentanyl.

State Police troopers also collected 805 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the fourth quarter of 2020, the agency said.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.