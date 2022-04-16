Two vehicles fled from traffic stop in Lancaster County, officer injured

One trooper was injured after being struck by one of the vehicles, but the severity of their injuries has not yet been disclosed.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officers fired their guns at two vehicles as they fled from a traffic stop in Lancaster County on Friday night, state police say.

On Friday, around 11:35 p.m., state police stopped two SUVs, one white and one black, on I-76 in Elizabeth Township. The white SUV pulled over on the shoulder, and the black one stopped directly behind the troopers' vehicle.

The state troopers approached each vehicle separately.

As one of the troopers asked the driver of the black SUV for their driver's license and reached into the vehicle to turn off the ignition, the driver put the vehicle in drive ignoring orders to put the vehicle back in park, and drove forward striking the trooper, officials say.

The black SUV then fled from the scene at a high speed. At the same time, the white SUV pulled into the road and also sped off.

Both troopers fired their guns at the vehicles before trying to pursue them but ultimately they were unable to find them. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting.

The trooper that was struck and injured was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Officials did not elaborate on their injuries.

State police describe the white SUV as potentially being a Dodge Durango, with unknown Massachusetts registration, and a bike rack. There is no further information on the black SUV.

State police continue to investigate this incident.