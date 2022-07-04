Lebanon County DA provides update on shooting that caused death of Lt. William Lebo

District Attorney Pier Hess Graf provided an update on the March 31 shooting that killed Lt. William Lebo, 63, and injured two other officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf provided an update on the March 31 shooting that killed Lt. William Lebo, 63, and injured two other officers on Thursday.

The two other officers involved were Ryan Adams, 32, and Derek Underkoffler, 32. They were both rushed to the hospital for emergency medical care and both remain stable and are continuing their recovery.

A fourth officer responded to the call as well, but the latest information did not provide an update on him.

The officers had been responding to a domestic call when a shooting exchange broke out with the subject of the call, Travis Shaud, 34.

Shaud had apparently suffered from years-long mental health issues before March 31, when police were called to a family member's home that Shaud had broken into. Shaud had also reportedly refused mental health treatment and had effectively severed ties with his family prior to this incident, as they had attempted to intervene and get him help in the past.

Before entering the home, officers met with Shaud's stepfather, the owner of the home he broke into, and other family members, according to a press release. The group reportedly generated a layout of the home and developed an entry plan.

When police entered the 1100 block of Forest Street home just after 3:30 p.m. on March 31, Shaud "immediately" opened fire, according to police, resulting in Lieutenant Lebo's death.

When officers returned fire, Shaud was also killed.

The Lebanon County District Attorney's Office responded as the incident was ongoing and the Lebanon County Detective Bureau subsequently took over the crime scene and the investigation.

The investigation revealed that at least seven shots were fired at police, and that Shaud continued to fire shots at police even once they were initially injured.

Shaud's autopsy also revealed multiple gunshot wounds. Officer Lebo's autopsy revealed that Shaud had shot him twice; each wound was fatal on it's own.

"The shooting on March 31 marks the first line-of-duty death within Lebanon County in over 100 years," District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said in a statement. "Lieutenant William Lebo ended his watch on March 31, 2022; he laid down his life for his brothers and for our community. He and his family paid the highest price, they made the ultimate sacrifice to protect each of us."

DA Graf also confirmed that Lt. Lebo was set to retire on May 1.

A Ceremonial Motorcade and Memorial Service will be held Friday for Lt. Lebo at the GIANT Center in Hershey, according to an obituary published by Christman's Funeral Home in Lebanon.

The service will begin at 11 a.m.