Penn State Nittany Lion Shrine vandalized

Officials with the school say over the night of May 7 and 8, vandals broke one of the lion statue's ears off and splashed red paint on the shrine.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's Nittany Lion Shrine is closed for repairs and a police investigation after being vandalized over the weekend.

Along with the vandalism to the Lion Shrine, Old Main and the Hintz Family Alumni Center were graffitied with red spray paint.

Because of the vandalism to the shrine, school officials say it won't be available for commencement photos.