Harrisburg duo charged in counterfeit cash scam

Adina Chisom, 24, and Elliott Allen, 32, are accused of trying to pass phony $100 bills to buy merchandise at a Lancaster County shopping outlet

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Harrisburg residents are facing charges after police say they were busted spending funny money at a Lancaster County outlet store, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Adina Chisom, 24, and Elliott Allen, 32, were both charged with felony counts of forgery in the alleged incident, which occurred Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East.

According to police, an employee at a Calvin Klein outlet store notified authorities to report that a man, later identified as Allen, used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy merchandise at the store.

The employee provided police with a description of the vehicle Allen left in, and an officer conducted a traffic stop nearby, police say. Allen and Chisom, who was a passenger in the car, were taken into custody after Allen was positively identified as the suspect in the Calvin Klein caper, according to police.

Further investigation determined that Chisom was involved in an alleged incident earlier in the day at a Timberland outlet store, police say. She allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill to buy goods at the store, but fled when the transaction was denied by store employees, according to police.