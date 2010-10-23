Here are Domestic Violence Awareness Month resources and support events in Central PA

Domestic violence or intimate partner violence (IPV) impacts millions of people each year, and it can be prevented. Here are local events and resources.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4

women and 1 in 9 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violencE and or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Resources:

Domestic Violence Awareness Project resources:

Throughout the month, Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and NNEDV will be sharing content on their social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. The week of action is planned for Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 designed to engage advocates, partners and the public in starting a national conversation.

Events in Lancaster County

Friday, Oct. 1

• Domestic Violence Awareness Month launch media event, 8:30-9:30 a.m., The Ware Center Owen Salon

• Lancaster County Silent Witness Project, 6-8 p.m., The Ware Center

• DVAM Sidewalk Graffiti, First Friday evening in Lancaster City, at Penn Square

Oct. 1-3

• The Silent Witness Project at The Ware Center

Oct. 4-9

The Silent Witness Project at the Lancaster County Government Building, 150 N. Queen

Street, Lancaster

Oct. 10-16

• The Silent Witness Project at the Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Rd., Ephrata

Oct. 17-23

• The Silent Witness Project at Elizabethtown College

Sunday, Oct. 17

• Bakers Uprising Bake Sale, Noon-2 p.m. (or while supplies last), Musser Park

Friday, Oct. 22

• Wear Purple Day in support



Oct. 24-31

• The Silent Witness Project at Millersville University Oct. 22-26

• The Silent Witness Project at Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology

Oct. 27-31

• DVAM/DVS at Lancaster PRIDE, Sunday, Oct. 24 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Clipper Magazine Stadium

• Book Discussion: The Invisible Bruise, Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m., Ephrata Public Library

• Purple Carnival at Millersville University, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

• DVS Speaking Witness, a Survivor Speak-Out, virtual, Wednesday, Oct. 27

• Book Discussion: The Invisible Bruise, Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m., Eastern Lancaster

County Library, 11 Chestnut Drive, New Holland, PA

DVAM Yard Signs: There are two designs from which to choose: "Home is Not Safe for

Everyone" or "Together We Can End Domestic Violence." Signs are in English on one side and Spanish on

the other and are available for order at caplanc.org/dvam. There is no cost, however, a suggested donation of $25 will help to offset printing costs.

Events in York

Friday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. -8 p.m.

Kick-Off at First Friday

SW and SE corners of Continental Square, downtown York

Thursday, Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m.



Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York

Thursday, Oct. 21

Wear Purple Day

Wear purple, take a picture, and share with YWCA York on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #PurpleThursday



Friday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

Candlelight Vigil

YWCA York, 320 E Market St, York

Honor and remember victims and survivors of domestic violence.



Saturday, Oct. 23, 10-11:30 a.m.

Self-Care Saturday

YWCA York, yoga studio, 320 E Market St, York

Self-care discussion, mindfulness exercises and trauma-sensitive yoga



Thursday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.

Private Violence Movie Screening and Discussion

The Grotto, 2 W Market St, 2nd floor, York

Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact YWCA York at 717-846-5400 or 1-(800)-262-8444.