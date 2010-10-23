Here are Domestic Violence Awareness Month resources and support events in Central PA

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4
women and 1 in 9 men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violencE and or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
Domestic violence or intimate partner violence (IPV) impacts millions of people each year, and it can be prevented. Here are some events and resources in Central Pennsylvania:
Resources:
1-800-799-SAFE (7233) - National hotline number.
Domestic Violence Awareness Project resources:
Love is Respect – the National Dating Abuse Helpline
1-866-331-9474
TTY 1-866-331-8453
Text “loveis” to 22522
Live chat at www.loveisrespect.org
StrongHearts Native Helpline
1−844-762-8483
www.strongheartshelpline.org
For rape/sexual assault services, contact
RAINN—the Rape Abuse Incest National Network
1-800-656-4673 (HOPE)
Secure, online private chat:
hotline.rainn.org/online
Throughout the month, Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and NNEDV will be sharing content on their social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence. The week of action is planned for Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 designed to engage advocates, partners and the public in starting a national conversation.
Events in Lancaster County
Friday, Oct. 1
• Domestic Violence Awareness Month launch media event, 8:30-9:30 a.m., The Ware Center Owen Salon
• Lancaster County Silent Witness Project, 6-8 p.m., The Ware Center
• DVAM Sidewalk Graffiti, First Friday evening in Lancaster City, at Penn Square
Oct. 1-3
• The Silent Witness Project at The Ware Center
Oct. 4-9
The Silent Witness Project at the Lancaster County Government Building, 150 N. Queen
Street, Lancaster
Oct. 10-16
• The Silent Witness Project at the Ephrata Public Library, 550 S. Reading Rd., Ephrata
Oct. 17-23
• The Silent Witness Project at Elizabethtown College
Sunday, Oct. 17
• Bakers Uprising Bake Sale, Noon-2 p.m. (or while supplies last), Musser Park
Friday, Oct. 22
• Wear Purple Day in support
Oct. 24-31
• The Silent Witness Project at Millersville University Oct. 22-26
• The Silent Witness Project at Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology
Oct. 27-31
• DVAM/DVS at Lancaster PRIDE, Sunday, Oct. 24 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Clipper Magazine Stadium
• Book Discussion: The Invisible Bruise, Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m., Ephrata Public Library
• Purple Carnival at Millersville University, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
• DVS Speaking Witness, a Survivor Speak-Out, virtual, Wednesday, Oct. 27
• Book Discussion: The Invisible Bruise, Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m., Eastern Lancaster
County Library, 11 Chestnut Drive, New Holland, PA
DVAM Yard Signs: There are two designs from which to choose: "Home is Not Safe for
Everyone" or "Together We Can End Domestic Violence." Signs are in English on one side and Spanish on
the other and are available for order at caplanc.org/dvam. There is no cost, however, a suggested donation of $25 will help to offset printing costs.
Events in York
Friday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. -8 p.m.
Kick-Off at First Friday
SW and SE corners of Continental Square, downtown York
Thursday, Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
PeoplesBank Park, 5 Brooks Robinson Way, York
Thursday, Oct. 21
Wear Purple Day
Wear purple, take a picture, and share with YWCA York on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #PurpleThursday
Friday, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
Candlelight Vigil
YWCA York, 320 E Market St, York
Honor and remember victims and survivors of domestic violence.
Saturday, Oct. 23, 10-11:30 a.m.
Self-Care Saturday
YWCA York, yoga studio, 320 E Market St, York
Self-care discussion, mindfulness exercises and trauma-sensitive yoga
Thursday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.
Private Violence Movie Screening and Discussion
The Grotto, 2 W Market St, 2nd floor, York
Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact YWCA York at 717-846-5400 or 1-(800)-262-8444.