New Holland man arrested after motorcycle chase

After crashing, police say the rider tried to hide in a field

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Police say a New Holland man feld them on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed then crashed trying to negotiate a curve before being apprehended. It happened on Sunday, May 3, at approximately 7:21 p.m. There was a report of motorcycles travelling too fast on the 500 Block of East Jackson Street in the borough.

Arriving officers passed a motorcycle. When they turned, they say the motorcycle took off at a high rate of speed. The officers say they watched the motorcycle run through a stop sign and then attempted to stop the rider.

After turning on to Ranck Road, the motorcycle again sped away. This caused the rider of the motorcycle to lose control on a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle crashed and the rider took off on foot. The rider, identified as Jordan Richardson, 24, was later discovered laying in a field, attempting to hide.